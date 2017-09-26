Russian Woman Sets Two Guinness World Records for the Longest Legs on a Female and Tallest Model

Ekaterina Lisina, a 6’9″ Russian model and former Olympic athlete, has set two Guinness World Records with her gorgeous pair of gams – the first for having the longest legs on a female and the second for being the tallest model. Lisina, who was teased in her Penza school when she was younger, intends to use these records to ““to be an inspiration to girls who are not very confident”.

Ekaterina says it “feels amazing” to become a Guinness World Records title holder for not just one, but two record categories, and wishes she applied for them sooner. She loves the attention she gets for her height and hopes that the added bonus of being a record holder will only increase the positive attention she gets.

After being awarded her world records, Lisina sat down with GWR for an interview.

