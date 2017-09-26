Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Russian Woman Sets Two Guinness World Records for the Longest Legs on a Female and Tallest Model

by at on

Ekaterina Lisina, a 6’9″ Russian model and former Olympic athlete, has set two Guinness World Records with her gorgeous pair of gams – the first for having the longest legs on a female and the second for being the tallest model. Lisina, who was teased in her Penza school when she was younger, intends to use these records to ““to be an inspiration to girls who are not very confident”.

Ekaterina says it “feels amazing” to become a Guinness World Records title holder for not just one, but two record categories, and wishes she applied for them sooner. She loves the attention she gets for her height and hopes that the added bonus of being a record holder will only increase the positive attention she gets.

After being awarded her world records, Lisina sat down with GWR for an interview.


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy