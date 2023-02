Woman Turns Her Face Into a Bird Feeder

Birdlady Drin took inspiration from hummingbird feeder James Manzo to cleverly employ a pair of sunglasses and a paper plate to turn her face into a bird feeder. Since starting in January 2022, she had attracted some of the most beautiful birds native to her home in Ithaca, New York.

Here’s the video that inspired Drin.

