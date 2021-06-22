Oregon Woman Posts Sign That Her Cat is a Thief and Invites Her Neighbors to Retrieve Their Stolen Items

A very sly black cat named Esme who lives in Beaverton, Oregon with her human Kate Felmet, has a fondness for bringing home various gloves, masks, and other small items that she steals from neighboring garages. Concerned about the missing items, Felton posted a clever sign outing Esme as the thief. The sign also invited the neighbors to come and retrieve their stolen items at their convenience.

Felmet told KOIN 6 CBS News that Esme is very proud of her ill-gotten booty and means no harm.

When she brings them, she comes to the backdoor and yowls, like ‘Wooooar!’ till I come and tell her she’s done a good job

Felmet also told Patch that the sign isn’t a joke.

The sign isn’t just a joke…It’s because I actually have to return things to their owners. And I don’t know where she gets the stuff.

via Digg