New York City Woman Discovers an Entire Empty Second Apartment Behind Her Bathroom Mirror

While looking for the source of incoming freezing air inside her New York City apartment, performer Samantha Hartsoe found a rather large square hole behind her bathroom mirror that revealed an empty room. After a bit of investigation, Hartsoe carefully went through the hole to discover not only a room but an entire apartment with a front door that led out into the hallway.

The second apartment was completely empty and it appeared to be that someone was doing renovations at some point, as evidenced by a bottle of water left on a shelf. Hartsoe looked around a bit, armed with a hammer in hand for safety reasons. She then went out the front door of the second apartment and back into her own, promising to call her landlord first thing in the morning.

Hartsoe spoke with NBC News 4 New York about her discovery.