A Fantastic Montage of ‘X-Men’ Films That Tells the Story of Wolverine From Beginning to End

Video creator Gamerstrix created a fantastic tribute to Hugh Jackman‘s inimitable role of Wolverine (Logan), telling the tortured superhero’s entire story from start to finish in a nine minute montage that encompasses all ten X-Men movies that he was in.

I have covered the whole story of Logan/Wolverine from the beginning and I will do an extended version to this video when Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on digital.