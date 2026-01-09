Why Kindness Is Often Overlooked For Cruelty

The very insightful School of Life explained why kindness is often overlooked despite the great need for such emotional generosity in a world that is so cruel. They further note that insecure individuals fall back on the tragic tendency of abuse and that by breaking these cycles, kindness will emerge with confidence.

Learn why we are magnetically drawn to pain, how to break toxic relationship patterns, and why valuing reliability and niceness is the ultimate sign of emotional maturity.

Breaking Inherited Cycles of Cruelty With Kindness