Ultra Slow Motion Footage of a Chainsaw Cutting Through Wood at 20,000 Frames Per Second

The Chainsaw Manual shared a short but fascinating clip of a chainsaw filmed in ultra-slow motion at 20,000 frames per second. The narrator periodically came in to describe how the tool was so efficient at cutting through wood.

In this exclusive 20,000-frames-per-second slow-motion video, you’ll see exactly how chainsaw cutters, depth gauges, and working corners interact to slice through wood with incredible precision.

Chainsaw Kickback in Slow Motion

