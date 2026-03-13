A Deep Dive Into the Historic Recording of ‘The White Album’ by The Beatles

Music essayist Film Retrospective dove into the historic recording of The White Album by The Beatles, focusing on every event that contributed to the iconic double album. This included traveling to India, studying in an ashram, and then returning to the studio, where these incredibly talented musicians began to focus inward, causing conflict among the members. One incident involved George Harrison wanting to record “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” despite the repeated obfuscation by John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

George commented, “I always had to do about 10 of Paul and John’s songs before they’d give me a break.”

The Beatles had eventually recorded their inimitable double album, but their differences caused seemingly irreparable damage to the band’s foundation.

The group had succeeded in what they set out to do, deliver a raw, unpolished view of each of them. But though artistically fulfilling, it revealed cracks in the foundation of the group. The sessions had served to amplify their differences. Different members were pulling in different directions. Now more than ever, they needed to compromise or see collaboration collapse. The bigger issue was not if they could, it was if they even wanted to.