A Beautiful Short Film About Otter Protection Told From a Young Detector Dog’s Point of View

Filmmaker Natalie Clemons partnered with the South Wales Otter Trust to create “The Detectorists”, a lovely short film about ecologist Lee Jenkins and his two very dignified detection dogs named Neo and youngster Cariad, whose job it is to find otter habitats so they can be protected. The film, directed by Sarah-Jane Walsh, is told from Cariad’s point of view, which explains the mission in a very direct and wonderful manner.

On the riverbanks of rural Wales, Cariad begins her journey to protect wildlife. Guided by her owner Lee and veteran sniffer dog Neo, she learns to track the faint signs of otters—an elusive and endangered species. Every scent trail is a test of instinct and perseverance. As Cariad struggles to prove herself, she discovers that finding her place in the conservation team means more than training, it’s about trust, resilience, and belonging.

