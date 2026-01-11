A Beloved 1967 Volkswagen Beetle Named ‘Annie’ Is Reunited With Her Owner After a Full Renovation

In an incredibly touching video from 2018, Kathleen Brooks shared her story about her beloved “Annie”, a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle that has gone through all the trials, tribulations, and adventures of her life for over fifty years.

At the time of filming, Annie had 350,000 miles and was showing signs of age, so Volkswagen stepped in and offered Brooks the opportunity to restore Annie at the VW factory in Puebla, Mexico.

After hearing about Kathleen and Annie’s special relationship last year, Volkswagen’s North American Region undertook a unusual project—offering to restore Annie at the North American home of the Beetle at the Puebla, Mexico, factory.

Annie received the care and repairs she needed over 11 months, with the engineers ensuring she would run for another 50 years.

A team of some 60 Volkswagen employees and trainees reworked Annie back to factory-quality specs, with several custom touches that celebrate Kathleen’s dedication. …Over 11 months, the Puebla team replaced roughly 40 percent of Annie’s parts and restored 357 original pieces, down to recreating the stickers that Brooks had added to the body and windows over the years.

Brooks was reunited with Annie and was given a full breakdown of the repairs and restoration.

Kathleen and Annie were reunited, and Kathleen met key members of the Volkswagen team that led the restoration.

This video also won a Shorty Award in 2019.

via Miss Cellania