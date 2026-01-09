Young Elephants Adorably Attempt to Pop Yoga Balls

At Elephant Nature Park today, two large yoga balls were given as special toys for Chaba and Pyi Mai. Without delay, the two happily launched into playing with them, occasionally joined by their mothers and nannies.

This activity is part of an enrichment program that offers physical and mental stimulation for the young calves.

Young elephants, like all children, use play not just for fun but also as an important outlet for learning and growth.