Astrophotographer Captures the Milky Way at Every Level of Light Pollution Across the United States

Astrophotographer Ian Lauro Astro traveled across the United States to photograph the Milky Way at every level of light pollution according to the Bortle Scale, which measures the brightness of the nighttime sky.

I photographed the Milky Way from every light pollution level, to see how it affects night sky photos. I did this using my Nikon Z5II camera and NIKKOR Z 14-24MM F/2.8 S Lens.

He began this quest in Atlanta which has a Bortle index of 8. He then traveled to Boise, Idaho (Bortle 7) then to Auburn, Alabama and its surrounding areas (Bortle 6, 5, 4) (Bortle 5), Baker City, Oregon (Bortle 3), Eastern Oregon (Bortle 2) and the “middle of nowhere” Oregon (Bortle 1), explaining the visual difference between each number on the scale.