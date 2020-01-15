Cleverly Designed Wolverine Claws Corn Cob Holders

When thinking about Wolverine and his deadly claws, corn-on-the-cob doesn’t usually come to mind. Despite this non-sequitur, Gamestop has created a very cleverly designed package of corn holders designed just like the hands of the former James Howlett. One big difference between the two, however, is that the holders are made from stainless steel rather than the adamantium metal belonging to the hero we affectionately know as Logan.

If Wolverine is your spirit animal, then Corn on the Claws is the cooking accessory you’ve been waiting a painful eternity to possess. It’s time to let your inner beast out at your next cookout. ‘Nuff said.

Thanks Chip Beale!