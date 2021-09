How to Make a Super Creepy Wolf Spider Cake

Just ahead of Halloween, talented bakery designer Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio (previously) in Austin, Texas quite cheerfully explained how to make a creepy, crawly wolf spider cake. As she narrated her work, Sideserf also offered quite a bit of information about wolf spiders in general.

