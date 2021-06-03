A Wolf Pup Attempts to Howl But Can’t Quite Get It Out

The Voyageurs Wolf Project (previously) once again captured absolutely adorable footage of a wolf pup trying his very best to let out his first howl. Unlike his vocal sibling, this pup wasn’t quite as successful.

This Paradise Pack pup was trying his best to howl but just couldn’t quite get it out. One thing is clear: his sibling behind him didn’t seem to think much of it!

This pup and his siblings are part of a litter that’s known as the Paradise Pack, which is under the watchful eye of the Project.