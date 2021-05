The Voyageurs Wolf Project (previously) captured absolutely adorable footage of a tiny, four week old pup trying out howling skills for the very first time away from the pack. Despite the lilliputian size, the pup emitted several very loud howls that soundly echoed through the Minnesota woods.

Listen to some of this wolf pup’s first howls from only a few weeks ago! A little warning: the pup is pretty loud for only being 4-weeks old!