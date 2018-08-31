Stunning Footage of Winter in the Italian Dolomites

French travelers Eloise & Luc have captured absolutely stunning footage of the mineral rich peaks of the Italian Dolomites during winter. This beautiful mountain range is part of the Southern Limestone Alps and is named for the mineral dolomite, which gives the range its beautiful pale coloring.

We discovered the Dolomites during winter. It was like another world. Distant. Millions miles away. Like if we were there and in an \other place at the same time. Like if “Mystic” was the only word which can discribe what we were living. Millions miles away.