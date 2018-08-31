Stunning Footage of Winter in the Italian Dolomites

French travelers Eloise & Luc have captured absolutely stunning footage of the mineral rich peaks of the Italian Dolomites during winter. This beautiful mountain range is part of the Southern Limestone Alps and is named for the mineral dolomite, which gives the range its beautiful pale coloring.
We discovered the Dolomites during winter. It was like another world. Distant. Millions miles away. Like if we were there and in an \other place at the same time. Like if “Mystic” was the only word which can discribe what we were living. Millions miles away.
The New York Times posted a wonderful article about the variety of things to do while vacationing in this gorgeous mountain range.
This monumental mountain range in northeastern Italy is one of the world’s most beautiful playgrounds for outdoor adventurers, from winter skiers to summer hikers, bikers, mountain climbers and more. But equally fascinating is its cultural heritage.