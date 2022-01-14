Magnificent Footage Taken by Wingsuit Pilots Flying Extremely Close to the Pyramids of Giza

Brave Red Bull wingsuit pilots Fred Fugen, Vincent Cotte, and Mike Swanson captured absolutely magnificent footage of the Pyramids of Giza as they were flying by. As trio gracefully soared high above the desert, they got in as close to the pyramids as they possibly could, a feat that had not been previously accomplished.

