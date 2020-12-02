Artist Matt Eskuche has created a line of wine glasses with weirdly wobbling stems. The glasses definitely hold wine or any other liquid, but the question is for how long?

As it turns out, Eskuche deliberately creates his own unique interpretations of glassware, craft dishware, silver service settings, bottles, and trash. Eskuche stated that he was originally inspired in this direction by a dented soda can in the garbage.

…i stumbled upon a dented soda can and decide to replicate it. the finished can spoke to me instantly. it was cool, it was curious. it didn’t fit in, it had no place. it was an outsider. everyone i showed it to had a curious face. …as i made more and more trash, i was finding it unnecessary to follow the strict lines and shapes dictated to me by the actual trash. i became unconcerned with creating an exact replica. the inconsistencies in form or scale just didn’t matter.

via Boing Boing