The Ever-Evolving Identity of Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Harrison Trautschold Brown, who previously examined the unique culture and history of stoops in New York City and the working-class origins of Brownstones, turned his sights to Williamsburg, Brooklyn, a neighborhood that one comedian referred to as Manhattan’s rich, gay cousin.

Williamsburg considered itself completely separate from not only New York City, but also Brooklyn itself. When it was annexed in 1855, Williamsburg became an official part of the city. Once the Williamsburg Bridge was completed in 1903, it became a convenient place to live. Due to its proximity to the East River, it was the perfect location for factory-based businesses like Domino Sugar and Pfizer.

Williamsburg, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, has arguably gone through more transformations than any other neighborhood in the United States in the past 100 years. Williamsburg, a former industrial district of New York City, morphed into a center for the arts and alternative culture in the 1990s as SoHo and other neighborhoods for artists became more commercialized

Since rents were cheap, Williamsburg became an artistic community when other areas became more expensive. Unfortunately, this move had a circular effect. When Williamsburg became popular, rents increased, city zoning changed, and new types of residents started moving in.

Due to rezoning changes in 2005, Williamsburg underwent rapid development (and gentrification) in the late 2000s, eventually becoming the corporate hipster paradise it is today. This video traces the history of urban development in Williamsburg and explores the consequences of rezoning efforts.