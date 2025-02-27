Comedian Makes Fun of the Gentrified Brooklyn Neighborhoods of Williamsburg and Greenpoint

Comedian Myles Toe quite amusingly poked separate fun at the ever-changing, gentrified Brooklyn neighborhoods of Williamsburg and Greenpoint, noting that since their “discovery” by wealthy people, things just haven’t been the same. He refers to Williamsburg as Manhattan’s rich, gay cousin.

We embark on a soul crushing journey to Manhattan’s rich, gay cousin…Home to tech bros, trust fund darlings, functioning cocaine addicts, and Karen’s in training.

Greenpoint, Brooklyn

Toe calls Greenpoint a self-contained hipster oasis.

In this episode, we venture to the neighborhood of Greenpoint, a self-contained hipster haven with overpriced coffee, high rents, and a mythical train line.

Bushwick, Brooklyn

He also had some words for Bushwick, the next up-and-coming neighborhood.

Welcome to Bushwick, where the streets are paved with reclaimed wood and the air smells faintly of overpriced beard oil. Join me on this sardonically savvy tour as we dissect the quixotic charm and bourgeois peculiarities of Brooklyn’s darling neighborhood.

Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Toe also had something to say about the converted connected warehouses known as Industry City in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

We embark on a journey to Industry City, this manufactured corporate Disney World answers the age-old question – what would happen if Chat-GPT created a city