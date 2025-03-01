The Working Class Origins of Brooklyn Brownstones

Harrison Trautschold Brown, who previously examined the unique culture and history of stoops in New York City, expanded on that thought while looking at the incredibly distinctive Brownstones, specifically those that line the streets of Brooklyn. He explained that this color stone was chosen to camouflage all the industrial pollution that clung to these historic townhouses.

That distinctive reddish brown tint was also an important factor in the popularity of Brownstones. Northeastern cities rapidly industrialized after the Civil War cities were being blanketed in so much dust and smoke from factories and coal burning that it became practical to Simply change the color of the buildings to match the color of dirt and grime.

Because this material was cheap and plentiful, it gave the working class an opportunity to buy or build their own townhouses. Unfortunately, these stones were not incredibly efficient for construction, as they required regular repair. They also fell out of favor with the aristocracy, who looked for brighter, cheerier stones.

By the end of the 1800s people were tired of Brownstones. Architecture moved towards brighter more optimistic building materials like marble and limestone. Edith Wharton one of the period’s most famous novelists described brownstone as the most hideous stone ever quarried…in general Brownstones became a buzzword for poverty and decline as wealthier citizens moved to buildings with newer architecture or renovated their existing properties

Brownstones remained affordable for much of the 20th Century, however when professional people began to get priced out of Manhattan, they began moving to neighborhoods in South Brooklyn. This move created more desire for Brownstones, which then made those areas more expensive, and so on.

While there are still low-income communities in Brownstone neighborhoods, living in a Brownstone has become a marker of wealth, luxury and sophistication. … living in a Brownstone has become a marker of elite Brooklyn culture, along with attending overpriced farmers markets and partying at obscure DJ sets. The demand for Brownstones has increased rent pressures in historically black neighborhoods such as Bed-Stuy which is home to a large number of pre-1 1900 buildings. It’s not common to find Brownstones listed at upwards of $10 or $15 million