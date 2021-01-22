A Stark 8 Screen Video Installation of Live Action and Charcoal Animated Characters on an Uncertain March

“More Sweetly Play the Dance” by South African artist William Kentridge is a stark, thought-provoking eight-screen video installation that depicts a moving danse macabre (death dance) shuffling forward. Silhouetted characters of both live-action and charcoal animations from all walks of life follow a marching brass band down an unknown path of uncertainty.

Excerpt from William Kentridge’s work More Sweetly Play the Dance, 2015.

According to the Marian Goodman Gallery, this installation personifies an uncertain future.

In this ironic dance of life an entire brass band leads the procession with a wailing but vital, defiant anthem addressing the “Sisyphean task of showing people in the cave the necessity of viewing the light” …representatives of history personifying the march from one country to another, from one civilization to another, from one identity to an uncertain future.

Here is the piece in its entirety.

via Nag on the Lake