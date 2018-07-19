The Gender Disparity In How ‘Wig Reveals’ Have Been Traditionally Portrayed in Film and Television

Writer/comedian Kevin Maher took a very humorous but very real look at the gender disparity in how “wig reveals” are portrayed in films and television shows. A man wearing wig (toupee) has traditionally been portrayed as undeservedly powerful, hiding a terrible secret and eventually suffering some form of humiliation by a person with lesser power. On the other hand, a woman losing her wig is seen as powerful, badass and threatening, or perhaps just a man in disguise as a woman.

