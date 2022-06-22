The Wicked Witch of the West Visits ‘Sesame Street’ in a Rare 1976 Episode Deemed too Scary for Kids

The late, great Margaret Hamilton reprised her role as the notorious Wicked Witch of the West in the Wizard of Oz on a 1976 episode of Sesame Street that was removed from future broadcasts for being too scary for kids. Hamilton, a former kindergarten teacher, had previously appeared on an episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood to show children that really wasn’t a wicked witch, she was just acting.

Only aired once in the mid 70s, it was deemed too scary for children and shelved. A small clip was released in 2019 at a Jim Henson exhibit, but the full footage has finally been found.

The episode revolved around the witch trying to get back her broom from David. Despite the fact that she threatened the whole cast, called them names, and teased them, David refused to return the broom because she didn’t ask nicely.

David warns her that she’s got to be more careful considering how it fell into his posession. The Witch loses her patience and tries to wrest it away from him, but she’s reminded that she can’t lay a finger on it so long as someone is holding it without mystical repercussions. She promises to be back and disappears in a puff of smoke as David tells the viewer she won’t get the broom until she shows him some respect.