Why Sorrow Should Be Considered a Normal Response to the World Rather Than a Failure

The School of Life very ably addresses the unnecessary stigma that surrounds sorrow, anxiety and depression by explaining how these very real emotions are a normal part of the human condition. While it may seem as if feeling these emotions can be an isolating failure within oneself, they are actually incredibly appropriate responses to the stimulus of the outside world.

There remains a huge amount of stigma around depression, but if we look at what an average human is up against, feelings of depression are entirely normal, indeed, to be expected. We don’t need to compound our misery through a sense that it’s either unusual or unwarranted.

