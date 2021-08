The Amusing Reason Why Parking Is Free in Belgium

Belgian performer Shauna Dewit quite amusingly explained why parking is free in Belgium. She pointed out that the meters run off of solar power, and when there isn’t any sun the meters don’t function properly. Being that it rains much of the time, parking is often free.

After Dewit had posted the video, however, the sun came out the very next day. And Dewit wasn’t very happy.

