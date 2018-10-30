Tom Scott Explains Why the Manholes of London Explode by Creating a Big Explosion of His Own

In a conflagrant episode of Things You Might Not Know, host Tom Scott explains exactly why fairly regular explosions occur underneath the manhole covers in London. Because he couldn’t demonstrate his theory within urban confines, he took it out to an open field where Darkstar Pyrotechnics set up similar conditions to create an explosion of their own.

