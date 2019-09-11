Why Empathy Is a Superpower

Concerned about the state of the world, Canadian author and illustrator Elise Gravel created a wonderfully timely illustrated poster that explains the oddly elusive concept of empathy to kids in very simple terms. She also posits why empathy should be considered a superpower.

The poster is free to print out for educational use.

Parents, teachers, educators, librarians, and basically everyone who works with children: You can download and print this for educational uses.

Gravel has also created other free downloadable educational posters that address issues such as racism, immigration and personal acceptance.