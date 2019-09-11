Laughing Squid

Why Empathy Is a Superpower

What Is Empathy

Concerned about the state of the world, Canadian author and illustrator Elise Gravel created a wonderfully timely illustrated poster that explains the oddly elusive concept of empathy to kids in very simple terms. She also posits why empathy should be considered a superpower.

The poster is free to print out for educational use.

Parents, teachers, educators, librarians, and basically everyone who works with children: You can download and print this for educational uses.

Gravel has also created other free downloadable educational posters that address issues such as racism, immigration and personal acceptance.

Racism Explained

What's a Refugee

Its Okay to Make Mistakes





