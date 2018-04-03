Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How ‘Toast’ Became Synonymous With Pithy Speeches, Clinking Glasses and Consuming Alcohol

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Using a clever compilation of a variety of films, GeoBeats explained how the word “toast” became associated with pithy speeches and clinking glasses. According to an informative Today I Found Out video, the term came from a tradition of placing spiced bread into the wine in order to soak up the acidity and improve the flavor.

…placing a piece of toast within a jug was supposed to soak up some of the acidity and improve the flavour. This also had the side benefit of giving people something to do with a piece of stale bread, often spiced or with fruit embedded, that would improve the bread’s palatability.

Of course Sheldon Cooper (and Priya Koothrappali) from The Big Bang Theory already knew about that fun little fact.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP