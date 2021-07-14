Why Subs From a Deli or Sandwich Shop Seem to Taste So Much Better Than the Ones Made at Home

Food vlogger Ethan Chlebowski shared how to build a submarine sandwich that tastes as good as the ones that you get at a deli or a sandwich shop. He explains why the ones from outside seem to taste so much better than those made at home. It has to do with bread choices, the “lubrication” of the sandwich, the use of fats, the seasoning of vegetables, and the strategic stacking of ingredients.

Even though we typically have access to all the same ingredients sub sandwiches from the deli always seem to be better than the ones we make at home, so I pulled together 6 tips that I think make a really big difference.

Also, Chlebowski suggests that you wrap your sub at home like at a deli would, as it will help the ingredients meld together for a unified taste.

This may seem superfluous to do at home but wrapping the sandwich does a really cool thing. It applies even pressure all around the sub and the benefits of this are one, the texture is more cohesive. Two, we can add more stuff inside without it spilling out and three, the lubricants can go to work transporting the flavors…I think the sandwich wrap is probably one of the biggest things that you can do to make that sub that you make at home feel special.

