Why Cats Love Cardboard Boxes So Much

Mallory Crusta of Cats.com explained why cats love boxes, particularly those ubiquitous ones made out of cardboard. While scientists still aren’t sure, it appears that boxes allow cats to remain hidden in plain sight, letting them act as the predators they naturally are. And similar to tape squares, a box seem to give a cat a sense of order in a chaotic world. Additionally, the smell and the texture of a box provides cats with warmth, safety, and a general sense of well-being.

We don’t fully know why they seem to have so much fun with boxes. So while all of this sheds some light on why our cats like boxes so much, it doesn’t fully explain what is going through their minds. It seems like cats just have a lot of fun with boxes.

We can certainly attest to this behavior here at Laughing Squid. Both FOMO and Belladonna Nightshade certainly love their boxes here.