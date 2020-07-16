Whimsically Illustrated Toilet Paper Rolls That Mix and Match Stacks to Create Fun and Funny Little Characters

Who Gives a Crap, a wonderful supplier of premium bamboo toilet paper, has released “The Play Edition”, a limited edition pack of whimsically illustrated rolls that can be mixed and matched when stacked to create all sorts of fun and funny little characters. The box also cleverly converts into a tiny stage where each character can perform.

Mix and match stacks of this limited edition toilet paper to bring endless combinations of characters to life! The really fun part? While you play, you’re helping fight deforestation and building toilets for the 2.3 billion people in need. Cut along the box’s dotted lines to create your very own toilet paper theatre. Bet you could put on a stellar production of Romeo and Pooliet. Or perhaps A Midsummer Night’s Wee?

Not only is bamboo more environmentally friendly, but the company also donates a great deal of their profit to install toilets in areas that need them.