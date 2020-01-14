White Claw Claw Machine, A Crane Game Filled Cans of White Claw Hard Seltzer

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Gambal’s Social Club in the Westport neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri worked with Central States Beverage Co. to install a unique claw machine that’s filled solely with cans of the uber popular White Claw Hard Seltzer. The machine has also made its way to other bars, such as Jack’s American Bar in Milwaukee and State Street Brats in Madison, Wisconsin.

The rules are the same as any other claw machine game, but instead of a nice plushy stuffed animal prize, those who manage to grab onto something will be rewarded with a nice spiked sparkling water.

It appears that a different version of this machine first made its debut at El Hefe in Scottsdale, Arizona.

via Geekologie