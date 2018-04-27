Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Side-By-Side Taste Test Between a Traditional White Castle Burger Slider and an Impossible Burger

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

On April 12, 2018, Impossible Foods let legions of their new fans know that their incredible “bleeding” plant-based Impossible Burger would be featured as the newest item at White Castle, a longtime hamburger haunt. Always eager to check out (or create) the latest, greatest new thing, vlogger Casey Neistat and filmmaker Oscar Boyson (previously) decided to do a side-by-side taste test between the traditional White Castle slider and an Impossible slider. After tasting the beef slider, duo first noticed the weight, smell and look of the Impossible slider before tasting it. Both Neistat and Boyson preferred latter slider over the former.

Now the moment you’ve all been waiting for this is the Impossible real-life vs. Impossible Foods photo. It does look better. It looks better and it’s heavier ….it smells smoky it smells beefier than the beef. I like it better. Yeah it’s not even close to a veggie burger or a tofu burger anything about that it’s very very much a burger this tastes like a burger. It tastes like meat substantial meat

Neistat’s wife Candice and friend willingly submitted to a double blind taste test of the two sliders. The Impossible slider wasn’t nearly as popular with them.

Candice Impossible Slider

While it didn’t please everyone, the Impossible Slider is nonetheless a welcome addition to White Castle’s menu.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP