The Importance of Appreciating Life While Continuing to Honor the Memory of Someone You Love Who’s Died

In a gently consoling animation, the consistently insightful and thoughtful School of Life, explains the importance of continuing to live your life while honoring the memory of a loved one who has died. Moving forward is not moving on from that person, rather it’s something that this person would want for you, as they wanted for you while they were still alive.

We will never forget them, but we will live, tomorrow and the next day. This is not ingratitude or callousness. It is loyal to the values we shared with them. We can live on and still be faithful to everything they meant for us. …They will follow us through the rest of our lives. No one can separate us from them. We miss them so much – and yet they are still here.



