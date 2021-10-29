What People Think Their Upstairs Neighbors Are Doing

Roommate utility service Nutili has put together a humorous trio of videos featuring a woman who exaggeratedly acts out what people think their upstairs neighbors are doing when they make a lot of noise. The woman in question, salsa dances in high platform heels, careens across the hallway in cowboy boots, moves a sofa from place to place, hammers a rug to the floor, yells while dropping boxes, and even does a very fancy door slam.

Daily life of an upstairs neighbor.

We previously wrote about “Everyone’s Upstairs Neighbors”, a sketch by Above Average about people who create apartment noises as an art form.

