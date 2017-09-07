Laughing Squid

The Terrifying Possible Consequences That May Arise Should the Sun Ever Be Brought to Earth

In a fascinating animation, the ever-philosophical design house Kurzgesagt postulates in terrifying specificity what would happen in the unlikely event that the sun would be brought to the Earth. Needless to say, even if the sun would die, the sheer force of the core would wipe out all existence on this planet.

If we brought a sample of it to earth it would cause a lot of inconvenience. The biggest nuclear weapon ever detonated had an energy of 40 megatons of TNT or a cube the size of the Empire State Building. Our sample has the equivalent of 4000 megatons. This is four billion tons of TNT or a cube 1.3 kilometers high…Once the sphere arrives on earth this super dense matter expands instantly and creates an explosion with the force of well, the Sun.

Bringing the Sun to Earth


