The Terrifying Possible Consequences That May Arise Should the Sun Ever Be Brought to Earth

If we brought a sample of it to earth it would cause a lot of inconvenience. The biggest nuclear weapon ever detonated had an energy of 40 megatons of TNT or a cube the size of the Empire State Building. Our sample has the equivalent of 4000 megatons. This is four billion tons of TNT or a cube 1.3 kilometers high…Once the sphere arrives on earth this super dense matter expands instantly and creates an explosion with the force of well, the Sun.

In a fascinating animation, the ever-philosophical design house Kurzgesagt postulates in terrifying specificity what would happen in the unlikely event that the sun would be brought to the Earth . Needless to say, even if the sun would die, the sheer force of the core would wipe out all existence on this planet.

