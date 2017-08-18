Explaining What Happens During a Total Solar Eclipse and the Precautions to Take Viewing One

In anticipation of the upcoming 2017 total solar eclipse taking place August 21, National Geographic created a helpful animation that explains how and when solar eclipses occur, the different stages of a solar eclipse and what happens when they occur. The video also offers specific safety advice for those who wish to view the eclipse.

A total solar eclipse happens somewhere on Earth once every year or two. What is an eclipse? Learn more about how solar eclipses happen, the four types of eclipses, and how to view the sun safely if you’re within the path of totality.

Tech Insider also offered some helpful advice for viewing the eclipse without special glasses.