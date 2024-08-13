Explaining Every Westeros Megastructure From ‘Game of Thrones and ‘House of the Dragon’

Everything Explained, who previously connected each of the dragons of with their riders in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, described each of the geographic areas and the histories behind the megastructures that appeared in one or both of the series, according to Westeros lore.

From the towering Wall to the opulent Red Keep, these megastructures are as iconic as the characters themselves. Don’t miss out the chance to explore the engineering marvels of Westeros and uncover the secrets behind these legendary landmarks.