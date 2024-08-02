A Description of Every Dragon and Their Claimed Rider Featured in ‘House of the Dragon’

Everything Explained very helpfully described all the dragons and their claimed riders in both the first and second seasons of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon over the course of eleven minutes and without any spoilers.

This epic series boasts 26 DRAGONS, each with their own fiery personalities and fearsome power. Saddle up and prepare to be breathed on by Westeros’ most magnificent creatures!

The Dragons After the Season Two Finale (Spoiler Warning)

A Size Comparison of the Dragons in the First Season

Siosin of MindQ illustrated and explained all the dragons in the first season.

There are at least 10 Dragons that were mentioned or seen in the first season of House Of The Dragon. Check out our estimated sizes., along with the 3 dragons seen in Game Of Thrones.