The ‘House of the Dragon’ Family Tree Explained

Matt Baker of Useful Charts examined the extended family tree of the characters in the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon. The explanation starts out without any series spoilers, but touches upon the first three episodes after about four minutes into the video. Baker thoughtfully gives warning before any spoilers are revealed.

I’m going to start off spoiler free but as I continue, I’m going to talk about some of things that happen in the first few episodes as well as where the show is heading in general. I’ll warn you at that point though so you can press stop if you want to avoid any spoilers.