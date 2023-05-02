‘Star Wars’ Reimagined as a Quirky Wes Anderson Film

Shelby Ward and Caleb Ward of Curious Refuge created “The Galactic Menagerie”, a hilarious fan-made trailer reimagining the Star Wars franchise in the lighthearted, quirky style of Wes Anderson. To achieve this, they used the distinctive hues, the common themes, the social distancing, and the “God’s eye view” found in most, if not all, of Anderson’s work. The pair also drew inspiration from such films as Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel while keeping true to the galactic plot.

