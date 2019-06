Luís Azevedo of Beyond the Frame (previously) created a comprehensive chronological compilation of the quite distinctive manner in which Wes Anderson employs his overhead “God’s Eye View Shots” within each of his films.

…the overhead shot is Wes Anderson’s most distinctive shot and how unlike other directors, Wes uses it to create the most emotional moments in his filmography.

Azevedo previously dedicated a full video examining how and why Wes Anderson uses this very distinctive shot.