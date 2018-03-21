An Honest Trailer That Revisits the Common Themes That Appear in Every Wes Anderson Film

In anticipation of the premiere of the new Wes Anderson stop motion film Isle of Dogs on March 23rd, Screen Junkies revisited the common themes that make an appearance in every one of the the director’s films and presented it as an “Honest Trailer“. Putting it this format really brought out Anderson’s distinctive style and fondness for particular actors, particular angles, particular characters and particular plot devices.

Before you see the whimsical new animated feature from your barista’s favorite director, revisit all

his meticulously crafted awkward family fables that make you kinda happy kinda sad and kinda unsure when you’re supposed to laugh or not… every Wes Anderson movie. I mean film, every Wes Anderson film.