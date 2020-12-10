Old Timey Singer Performs ‘Well, This Is Sh*t’, An Original Song Dedicated to the Year 2020

Old-timey, banjolele-playing musician Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq., who previously had No More F***s to give, performed a completely fitting original song dedicated to the year 2020 that’s aptly entitled “Well,This is Sh*t”.

I don’t need positive affirmations

I need to scream and bawl

The unrealistic expectations

Won’t help with this at all

This is sh*t well this is sh*t

I’m not expecting answers because

They’re out of your remit

I’m not looking for solutions

Just for someone to admit

That this is sh*t this is sh*t this is sh*t

Musician Tom Carradine accompanied Wild on piano.

A song about the majority of 2020! Written and performed by Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq. with piano by Tom Carradine.

The single is available for download through Wild’s site and various merchandise can be purchased through Wild’s Dizzyjam store.