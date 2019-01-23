1940s Style Singer Has No More F***s To Give

While performing a live show at Boyd’s of Bedford in Bedford, England, a 1940s style, banjolele-playing Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq. performed an expressive original song that succinctly expresses how he feels about anyone and everything around him.

I’ve no more fucks to give,

My fuck fuse has just blown,

I’ve been hunting for my fucks all day,

But they’ve upped and fucked off home,

I’ve no more fucks to give,

My fuck rations are depleted,

I’ve rallied my fuck army but

It’s been fucking defeated!