The Unappreciated Artistry Behind Weird Internet Videos

In an informative episode of Now You See It (previously), host Jack Nugent talks about the unappreciated cinematic artistry behind seemingly lowbrow and weird internet videos, animations, and memes.

Nugent points to four different examples of such wonderful weirdness such as “My Spoon is Too Big”, “Story From North America”, “Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared”, and the Aamon Animation video “Jordan Peterson, 12 More Rules” in order to provide more context about his very valid supposition.

Internet videos are criminally under-appreciated. There’s just as much passion in some five-minute viral hits as there is in some big-budget movies. Let’s give weird Internet videos credit where credit is due and explore the cinematic artistry beneath their surface.

Here are the videos Nugent referred to in his video.