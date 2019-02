In 2007, illustrator Kirsten Lepore (previously) drew a very detailed animation for the Garrett Davis song “Story from North America” which describes a tough father comforting his sensitive son about a spider in the room. Lepore’s animation hilariously illustrates each and every lyric of the very descriptive song.

“Story from North America” by Garrett Davis and Kirsten Lepore. Music written and performed by Garrett Davis.

