‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Safely Performs ‘One More Minute’ in His Bathrobe on ‘The Tonight Show: Home Edition’

While quarantining at home, Jimmy Fallon hosted an episode of The Tonight Show: Home Edition with “Weird Al” Yankovic as featured remote guest. The bathrobe-clad Yankovic, who has been hilariously entertaining during this forced downtime, aptly performed his 1985 breakup song “One More Minute” within the context of social distancing.

“Weird Al” Yankovic repurposes his classic comedic tune “One More Minute” for its relevant message of social distancing via video chat from his home.